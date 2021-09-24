Trailer for Netflix's 'Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!' Movie Special

"Tonight we celebrate the cliches that have made cinema what it is today!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a fun one-hour comedy special coming up next week titled Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!, an authentic tribute to Hollywood history and a chance to make fun of all the dumb things movies do. This is an hour-long one-off event made by Netflix. A special featuring some of the most famous films along with Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on the screens. Ben Caudell is the head writer alongside writers including Dane Baptiste, Sean Doherty, Erika Ehler, Jason Hazeley, Daniel Maier, Michael Odewale, Charlie Skelton. The special is hosted by Rob Lowe, who takes us through some of the best and worst cliches - like the desk sweep, the ticking bomb, the maverick cop. It actually looks like good, harmless fun! Poking around at the obvious parts of all these classic movies, but it all seems be in a loving and appreciative way, with plenty of humor. Take a look.

Official trailer for Netflix's comedy special Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!, from YouTube:

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens. Posed in a classic crisp suit, Rob Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can’t help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from 'The Ticking Time Bomb', to the 'Meet-Cute', and 'Females Running in Stilettos' - there’s also a 'Wilhelm Scream' montage for real movie buffs. Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! is directed and produced by British filmmaker Sean Doherty, of lots of other TV work including "Storage Hunters UK" and How The Young Ones Changed Comedy. Also directed by Alice Mathias ("I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson") and Ricky Kelehar. Produced by Broke and Bones. Netflix will debut Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! as a one-time comedy special streaming September 28th, 2021 this fall.