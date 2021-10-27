Trailer for Netflix's Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Series with John Cho

"There's no happy ending here." Netflix has launched the full official trailer for their Cowboy Bebop live-action series, based on the beloved Japanese anime series that originally aired in 1998. A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world - for the right price. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. Along with their trusty pal Ein, a genetically-engineered Pembroke Welsh Corgi with human-like intelligence. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine, with appearances by Molly Moriarty, Blessing Mokgohloa, Lucy Currey, and Rachel House. This space western series will debut with 10 episodes in the first season. I'm actually impressed by how good this looks! It seems like they went all out trying to make sure this lives up to the original anime. I'm looking forward to watching it.

Here's the full trailer (+ more previews / posters) for Netlix's Cowboy Bebop series, from YouTube:

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. This production features André Nemec ("Life on Mars", "Happy Town", "Zoo", "Knightfall", "Limetown", "Everything Sucks!", "High Fidelity", "From") as showrunner. With episodes directed by Alex Garcia Lopez ("Utopia", "Cloak & Dagger", "Daredevil", "The Witcher") and Michael Katleman ("Rizzoli & Isles", "The Last Ship" "Zoo"). Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Rock on.

Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is also involved as a consultant for this series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. Netflix will debut the new Cowboy Bebop live-action series streaming on Netflix starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. Who's up for this?