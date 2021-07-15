Trailer for New Zealand Nihilistic Thriller 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"I'm a magician. I make things disappear…" An international trailer has debuted for the New Zealand film titled Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film has been praised as a "nihilistic morality thriller" and "nail-biting" tale of a family on a road-trip gone awry. A school teacher is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters takes him and his family on a nightmare road-trip. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. From the looks of it, this is a very intense thriller that gets into some very dark places once it gets going. There are a lot of good films coming out of New Zealand recently and all horror fans should keep their eye on this one. Get a first look at the film below.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for James Ashcroft's Coming Home in the Dark, from YouTube:

"Winding down a desolate road through an endless valley, Alan and Jill stop their car to take their teenage boys on a hike through the New Zealand wilderness. As they rest for a picnic at a clearing overlooking the water, two ominous-looking drifters appear out of nowhere, surrounding the peaceful clan and radiating a threat of imminent danger. With a swift act of violence, these men take the family by force, a seemingly random decision that sets them all on a maddening collision course with the ghosts of their pasts—from which there is no escape." Coming Home in the Dark is directed by New Zealand actor / filmmaker James Ashcroft, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by James Ashcroft and Eli Kent; it's based on a short story by Owen Marshall. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Anyone interested?