Trailer for 'Nightshooters' British Action Comedy About Filmmakers

"If they saw any of that, boss, we could be in the sh*t." Playing at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival this year is a British indie action comedy film titled Nightshooters, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Raindance Film Festival. It already opened in the UK years ago, but still has never been released anywhere else yet. The film is described as an "action thriller about a group of filmmakers who find themselves on the run from a violent horde of criminals after witnessing a brutal gangland execution." The hapless film crew must use their technical skill and cinematic knowledge to defend themselves. The stunt man is a martial arts master, the special effects guru sets lethal traps, and the sound department strategically lay radio mics to detect when the hoodlums are on their way. It's supposedly a mix of The Raid and Snatch, which sounds like a lot of fun to watch. Hopefully. The cast includes Adam McNab, Nicky Evans, Rosanna Hoult, Jean-Paul Ly, Richard Sandling, Kaitlyn Riordan, Mica Proctor, Nicholas Aaron, Ben Shafik, Doug Allen. From the same director of the Dune Drifter film. This does look dumb, but maybe still entertaining.

When an independent film crew accidentally witness a gruesome double murder in the derelict building they're shooting in, they find themselves in a fight for their lives. They will have to survive until morning against a ruthless group of gangsters out to kill them one by one. Part hardcore action, part dark-comedy, this crowd-pleasing British blend of the films The Raid and Snatch is a thrilling treat from start to finish! Nightshooters is written and directed by British filmmaker British indie filmmaker Marc Price, director of the films Colin, Magpie, A Fistful of Lead, and Dune Drifter previously. Produced by Michelle Parkyn. This first premiered at the 2018 Raindance Film Festival a few years back. It's now playing at the 2021 Toronto After Dark Film Festival as a Canadian premiere. No US release has been set either - stay tuned. Look good?