Back in Portorosso - Official Trailer for Pixar's 'Ciao Alberto' Short Film

"Everything's perfect – especially my new job!" Pixar has debuted a fun short trailer for their Luca short film spin-off Ciao Alberto. Or perhaps a better title – The Adventures of Alberto and Massimo! Streaming on Disney+ in just a few weeks. The short is a follow-up to the story in Luca, focusing on what Alberto is up to in Portorosso after Luca leaves town (staying in touch through letters). With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who's quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it's easier said than done. Ciao Alberto is directed by McKenna Harris, making her directorial debut after working as a story artist on Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon, and produced by Matt DeMartini. Pixar quality even in short form.

Here's the official trailer for McKenna Harris' short film Ciao Alberto, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Pixar's Luca is already available to watch now - catch the full trailer again or head to Disney+ to watch.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface. Luca is directed by Italian artist / filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, now making his feature directorial debut after also directing the Pixar short La Luna (2011); he has also worked for years as a storyboard artist at Blue Sky and Pixar, and for other animation projects. The screenplay is written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. It's produced by Andrea Warren (Cars 3, Lava). Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Luca debuted on Disney+ in June earlier this year. Ciao Alberto will be streaming on Disney+ starting November 12th, 2021 this fall.