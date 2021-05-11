Trailer for Rio de Janeiro Crime Series 'Dom' Starring Gabriel Leone

"We've got to be pros or we'll get caught." Amazon has debuted an official trailer for a Brazilian crime series on Prime Video called simply just Dom, a reference to the title character's name. This looks like a modern day follow-up to City of God, about the struggle of growing up in Rio. Dom is an 8-episode series telling the story of Pedro, a handsome boy from Rio de Janeiro's middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, putting him on the path to becoming the leader of a criminal gang that dominated the tabloids in Rio in the early 2000s: Pedro Dom. It also follows his father Victor Dantas, who joined the police intelligence service as a teen. The journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, both in situations which blur the lines between right & wrong. Starring with Gabriel Leone & Flavio Tolezani are Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and André Mattos. With a score by Antonio Pinto. Worth a look.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Vicente Kubrusly & Breno Silveira's series Dom, direct from YouTube:

Dom tells the story of Pedro (Gabriel Leone), a handsome boy from Rio de Janeiro’s middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, putting him on the path to becoming the leader of a criminal gang that dominated the tabloids in Rio in the early 2000s: Pedro Dom. Shifting between action, adventure and drama, Dom also follows Pedro's father Victor Dantas (Flávio Tolezani), who as a teen makes a discovery at the bottom of the sea, reports it to the authorities and ends up joining the police intelligence service. The series shows the journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while both confront situations which blur the lines between right and wrong. Dom is co-directed by Brazilian filmmakers Vicente Kubrusly (director of Marisa Monte: Universo ao Meu Redor, "Amoral da História") & Breno Silveira (director of the films Two Sons of Francisco, Once Upon a Time in Rio, Along the Way, Gonzaga, The Seamstress). The series is co-written by Breno Silveira, Fabio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Carolina Neves and Marcelo Vindicatto. Produced by Renata Brandão e Ramona Bakker from Conspiração. Amazon will debut the 8-episode series streaming on Prime Video starting June 4th. Who wants to watch?