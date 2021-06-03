Trailer for 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' Documentary

"One minute I was standing next to a deep fryer, and the next I was watching the sunset over the Sahara." Focus Features has released the official trailer for Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, a new doc film about the late Anthony Bourdain. Everyone knows about him, everyone loves him (for the most part), and everyone knows that unfortunately he took his own life a few years ago. This film is made by one of my favorite doc filmmakers – Morgan Neville, of the acclaimed docs 20 Feet from Stardom, Best of Enemies: Buckley vs. Vidal, Keith Richards: Under the Influence, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, and They'll Love Me When I'm Dead previously. Roadrunner is a comprehensive doc about Anthony Bourdain and his extensive career as a chef, writer and host, revered and renowned for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. This looks like everything I was hoping for and more with this documentary, it even gives me the chills it looks so incredible. He was such a humble man. "It's not where you go. It’s what you leave behind."

First trailer for Morgan Neville's doc Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, from YouTube:

"You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind." Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is directed by the Oscar-winning American documentary producer / filmmaker Morgan Neville, director of many doc films including The Cool School, Troubadours, 20 Feet from Stardom, Best of Enemies: Buckley vs. Vidal, Keith Richards: Under the Influence, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, and They'll Love Me When I'm Dead previously. Produced by Cait Rogers and Morgan Neville. Focus Features will release Neville's Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain in select US theaters starting on July 16th, 2021 this summer. Thoughts?