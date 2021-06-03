Trailer for 'Running Against the Wind' About Two Ethiopian Friends

"I want to be a runner! But do I have to ignore my friend in need for the sake of my dream?" A very good question to be ask. Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Running Against the Wind, made by filmmaker Jan Philipp Weyl. This first premiered at the Amplify Film Festival last year, and is getting a release in the US this year. Set in Ethiopia, two men are running to achieve their dreams. The film follows the stories of two friends: Solomon, who moves to the capital Addis Ababa to become a photographer. And his friend Abdi, who becomes a talented runner and also makes his way to Addis Ababa, where he begins searching for his old friend to find out what happened to him. The film stars Mikias Wolde as Solomon, and Ashenafi Nigusu as Abdi, along with Joseph Reta Belay, Samrawit Desalegn, Genene Alemu, and Yemariam Melkamu. From the trailer, this looks like a seriously well-made, moving film in the vein of City of God showing the unique paths these boys take before reconnecting.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Jan Philipp Weyl's Running Against the Wind, on YouTube:

Two boys grow up together in a remote village – until a single photo changes their lives forever: Solomon (Mikias Wolde) heads for Addis Ababa to become a photographer. Abdi (Ashenafi Nigusu) stays at home and trains to fulfill his dream of matching the sport successes of Haile Gebrselassie. Ten years later, Abdi is nominated for the Ethiopian National Running Team and moves to Addis Ababa. He feels Solomon must be dead by now, but an inner voice tells him to look for his old friend. And in fact Solomon is still alive, but in a much different world to Abdi's with his story of success. Abdi’s source of power is his running shoes – Solomon survives thanks to his wife Genet and the love of his three-year-old daughter Fikir. Running Against the Wind is directed by German filmmaker Jan Philipp Weyl, making his feature debut with this and with a film called Buena Vista Chico. The screenplay is written by Jan Philipp Weyl and Michael Wogh. This first premiered in Ethiopia in 2019, then later premiered in 2020 at the Amplify Film Festival. Goldwyn Films will debut Weyl's Running Against the Wind in select US theater sometime later in 2021. Interested?