Trailer for 'Short Circuit' Season 2 Short Films from Disney Animation

More experimental short films to enjoy! Disney has launched a "Season 2" collection of five short films as part of their experimental program Short Circuit, similar to Pixar's SparkShorts program. Short Circuit 2 features five new shorts each with unique visual and storytelling styles: Dinosaur Barbarian - Battling evil is all in a day's work, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act. Going Home - About growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change. Crosswalk - A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won't change. Songs to Sing in the Dark - Creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together. No. 2 to Kettering - On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering. This latest collection of shorts is already available on Disney+ now.

Here's the official trailer for Disney Animation's Short Circuit Season 2, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Short Circuit is Walt Disney Animation Studios' innovative and experimental short film program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create their own short. Disney is marking the fifth anniversary of the program's inception with the debut of five new shorts exclusively on Disney+. This new selection of short films by a group of filmmakers hailing from various departments throughout Disney Animation explores five unique visual and storytelling styles. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Short Circuit Experimental Films" series best known simply as Short Circuit is available streaming on Disney+. This new season of the program features five new short films made by: Kim Hazel, director of Dinosaur Barbarian; Jacob Frey, director of Going Home; Ryan Green, director of Crosswalk; Riannon Delanoy, director of Songs to Sing in the Dark; and Liza Rhea, director of No. 2 to Kettering. Disney will debut the latest Short Circuit short films streaming starting August 4th, 2021 on Disney+. You can watch them now! And view even more Disney animated shorts on Disney+ as well. Who's planning to watch these?