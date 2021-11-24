Trailer for Sterlin Harjo's Doc 'Love and Fury' Profiling Native Artists

"What kind of story do you want to tell, and how important is it to you?" Array has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film Love and Fury, which initially premiered last year at the prestigious Hot Docs Film Festival. It was also an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival, imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival, Virginia Film Festival and DeadCenter Film Festival. Love and Fury chronicles a cadre of Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission. Made by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, also of this year's "Reservation Dogs" series on FX. "This lovingly made film explores the complex artistry of multiple Native American artists' while offering texture, nuance and insight into Native identities and perspectives." Enjoy.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Sterlin Harjo's doc Love and Fury, direct from YouTube:

Seminole & Muscogee American award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo follows Native artists for a year as they navigate their careers in the US & abroad. The film explores the immense complexities each artist faces in regards to their own identity as Native artists, as well as pushing further Native art into a post-colonial world. Love and Fury is directed by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo from Oklahoma, director of the feature films Four Sheets to the Wind, Barking Water, Mekko previously, and also this year's "Reservation Dogs" series. This first premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival last year. Array opens Harjo's Love and Fury doc in select US theaters + streaming on Netflix starting on December 3rd, 2021 this fall.