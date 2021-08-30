Trailer for Steve McQueen's Doc Series 'Uprising' About 1981 in the UK

"The Black community cannot just stand by and allow this to happen." Amazon has released an official US trailer for the BBC documentary series by Steve McQueen & James Rogan called Uprising. This first premiered in the UK in July, and arrives on Prime Video in the US + Canada this September. Uprising is a 3-part doc series made for the BBC by McQueen (fresh off of making the fantastic Small Axe anthology of films) and Rogan. The series is about the tragedy and aftermath of events in 1981 which it argues would go on to define race relations in the United Kingdom for a generation. There's three Uprising episodes: one about the New Cross house fire which took the lives of 13 black teenagers in January 1981; one about the day in March 1981, Black People's Day of Action, which saw more than 20,000 people join the first organized mass protest by black British people; one about the April 1981 Brixton riot, "The Front Line". All of these sound damn good. And we already know McQueen is one hell of a talented director. Check out the footage.

Here's the official US trailer for Steve McQueen & James Rogan's doc series Uprising, from YouTube:

Uprising is a vivid and visceral three-part documentary series (comprised of three hour-long episodes) examining three events from 1981 in the UK: The New Cross Fire that killed 13 Black youths, the Black People’s Day of Action, which saw more than 20,000 people join the first organized mass protest by Black British people, and the Brixton riots. BBC's Uprising will reveal how these three events are intertwined, and how, in the process, race relations were defined for a generation. Uprising is co-directed by acclaimed filmmakers Steve McQueen (Hunger, Shame, 12 Years a Slave, Widows, Small Axe films) and James Rogan (Cinetrain: Cultural Neighboring, The Trouble with Pirates, Amnesty! When They Are All Free, Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything). Produced by Helen Bart, Nancy Bornat, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Anna Smith Tenser. Amazon will debut Uprising streaming on Amazon Prime Video (US / Canada) starting on September 17th, 2021. It already aired in the UK on BBC earlier this summer. Who wants to watch?