Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Double Walker' Featuring Sylvie Mix

by
August 4, 2021
Source: YouTube

Double Walker Trailer

"Like a haunting… A 'good' haunting." Cranked Up has unveiled an official trailer for an indie supernatural horror thriller titled Double Walker, from filmmaker Colin West, produced and co-written by and starring Sylvie Mix. "She was given two choices: live one more day as a human, or live forever as a ghost. She chose the latter." Sylvie Mix stars as a young Ghost who walks the earth mostly unseen, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death, though her plan is derailed when she meets Jack, a very kind cinema usher who inadvertently intercepts as she's stalking her next victim. While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on. Also starring Jacob Rice, Maika Carter, Justin Rose, Tina Matthews, and Quinn Armstrong. This looks like a good ghostie revenge thriller indie discovery.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Colin West's Double Walker, direct from YouTube:

Double Walker Poster

A young Ghost (Sylvie Mix also the producer / co-writer) walks the earth and haunts her cold Midwestern hometown, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death, though her plan is derailed when she meets Jack (Jacob Rice), a kind movie theater usher who inadvertently intercepts as she's stalking her next victim… While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on. Double Walker is directed by American filmmaker Colin West (formerly Colin McDonald), his second feature after making So It Was with Us previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Sylvie Mix and Colin West. Produced by Sylvie Mix. This premiered last year at a few festivals. Cranked Up Films releases Double Walker in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 12th, 2021.

