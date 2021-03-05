Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings' Cast Reunion Q&A Events in Theaters

"We've summoned Middle-Earth's finest to celebrate the cinematic experience…" In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Lord of the Rings (which kicked off with The Fellowship of the Ring in December 2001), and as part of their "Support Local Cinemas" campaign, the Alamo Drafthouse is hosting special event celebrations at their movie theaters around the nation coming up at the end of March / beginning of April. In addition to in-theater screenings of the three films, key members of the cast are participating in Q&As each night. The reunion Q&As will be initially exclusive to theatrical screenings of the new 4K remasters of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. However, as part of their new "Support Local Cinemas" campaign, Alamo Drafthouse is making these Q&A presentations available for all theaters around the globe entirely for free. Which is great! I love these films with all my heart and have been looking forward to revisiting them, they are timeless and still as extraordinary as ever. Frodo & Sam forever. More info on the events + Q&A below.

To honor the 20th anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring and the release of a gorgeous 4K remastering overseen by Jackson, Alamo Drafthouse is reuniting Middle-earth’s finest for three special post-screening conversations hosted by noted Ring-Nut and host of The Late Show on CBS, Stephen Colbert. They add: "The Lord of the Rings Trilogy stands as a nearly singular achievement in cinema – virtually flawless films created by a cast and crew who spent years committed to honoring J.R.R. Tolkien's vision and presenting something truly special for fans." For more tickets + full details for Alamo Drafthouse events, visit their website. "We are extremely confident that post-COVID, the pent up demand for the magic of moviegoing will be very strong and the industry will return and flourish,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman. "In the meantime we're grateful to Peter Jackson, the gracious participating cast members, and Stephen Colbert for participating in these very special events and letting fans experience these incredible films on the big screen in safe, open theaters." It sounds like a blast! Have fun, LOTR fans.