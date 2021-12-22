'It Was Bob's World' - Trailer for 'The Super Bob Einstein Movie' Doc

"I was obsessed with him instantly." HBO has unveiled the trailer for a documentary biopic film titled The Super Bob Einstein Movie, made by journalist / filmmaker Danny Gold. It'll be streaming on HBO Max this December. The doc follows the life of the late actor, writer and producer Bob Einstein, featuring some of his greatest comedic contributions. Punctuated with a treasure trove of archival clips + interviews, Bob's unique sensibility is remembered by his family, his friends, and fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Susie Essman, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Rob Reiner, JB Smoove, brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, wife Berta and daughter Erin. A pillar of the comedy community for nearly 50 years, Einstein's singular sense of humor had a lasting impact on generations of legendary comedians. In keeping with his propensity for wry joke-telling and daring physical comedy, The Super Bob Einstein Movie is a celebration of Einstein's uncanny commitment to his work and a moving, fittingly funny tribute to a beloved comedian. Have a look.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Danny Gold's doc The Super Bob Einstein Movie, from YouTube:

The film celebrates the life & legacy of the late actor, writer and comedy producer Bob Einstein. Written, produced, and directed by Danny Gold and produced by George Shapiro & Aimee Hyatt, the documentary film features some of Einstein's greatest comedic contributions, including his iconic alter-ego Super Dave Osborne, his work both behind and in front of the camera on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," and his defining role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO’s "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The film also explores Einstein's unlikely discovery and enduring entertainment career, sharing the many evolving layers of his comedy from the people that knew him best. The Super Bob Einstein Movie is produced and directed by American journalist / filmmaker Danny Gold, making his feature directorial debut after working for years for "Vice News" as a journalist & producer. HBO will debut The Super Bob Einstein Movie streaming on HBO Max starting on December 28th, 2021 at the end of this year. Interested in watching?