Trailer for Time Loop Short Film 'Two Distant Strangers' on Netflix

"One way or another, I'm gettin' home to my dog." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed time loop short titled Two Distant Strangers, which is arriving streaming on Netflix in April. It's already nominated for Best Live Action Short at the Academy Awards this year. In the film, cartoonist Carter James’ repeated attempts to get home to his dog are thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter that forces him to re-live the same awful day over & over. Starring Joey Bada$$ and Andrew Howard, with Zaria Simone. "When we set out to create this short in the middle of the simultaneous pandemic and social justice crises, we didn’t know what to expect… [We've] been so filled with gratitude to see so many people responding to this story of resilience and perseverance." The short runs 29 minutes and looks like it's definitely worth a watch. It's also similar to another time loop film The Obituary of Tunde Johnson - both of these look great.

Here's the trailer for Travon Free & Martin Desmond Roe's short Two Distant Strangers, from YouTube:

In Two Distant Strangers, cartoonist Carter James' repeated attempts to get home to his dog are thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter that forces him to re-live the same awful day over and over again. Two Distant Strangers is co-directed by filmmakers Travon Free (an experienced screenwriter for "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" and "Wilmore" on TV previously making his directorial debut) & Martin Desmond Roe (a veteran TV producer and director on the series "We Are the Champions" and "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam" previously) both working together for their first time. The screenplay is written by Travon Free. Produced by Lawrence Bender, Jesse Williams, and Chris Uettwiller. Featuring cinematography by Jessica Young, and music by James Poyser. This initially premiered last fall after being filmed during the pandemic summer. Netflix will debut Two Distant Strangers streaming starting April 9th, 2021. Planning to watch?