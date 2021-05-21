Trailer for Time Skipping Comedy 'Long Story Short' with Rafe Spall

"I don't think you get how time travel works." Saban Films has released the official trailer for a romantic comedy titled Long Story Short, made by actor / filmmaker Josh Lawson. This actually premiered at the Luxembourg City Film Festival last month, and lands on VOD this July. Teddy wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. "Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances." Rafe Spall stars as Teddy, with Zahra Newman as his love interest Leanne, and a cast including Ronny Chieng, Josh Lawson, Dena Kaplan, Ben Taylor, and Noni Hazlehurst. This reminds me of About Time, using time as the conceit to talk more about love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Lawson's Long Story Short, direct from YouTube:

Serial procrastinator Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances. Long Story Short is both written and directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Josh Lawson, his second feature film after directing The Little Death previously, and one other short. Produced by Jamie Hilton, Michael Pontin, and Isabel Stanfield. Saban Films will release Lawson's Long Story Short in select theaters in the US + on VOD starting July 2nd, 2021 this summer. Who wants to watch this film?