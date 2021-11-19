Trailer for UFO Cult Thriller 'Cosmic Dawn' with Emmanuelle Chriqui

"They are waiting for you." Cranked Up Films has revealed an official trailer for Cosmic Dawn, an indie sci-fi mystery thriller from Canadian filmmaker Jefferson Moneo. This one is landing in theaters + on VOD starting in February early next year. After witnessing the alien abduction of her mother as a child, Aurora joins the UFO cult "The Cosmic Dawn". Now moved on from the cult, Aurora is forced to confront her past and pursue the ultimate truth about The Cosmic Dawn. Does Elyse really have access to another dimension? Or do her prophesies truly point to mass suicide amongst the surviving cult members? I'm sure we all know there's going to be a sort of ambiguous hint that maybe they were really on to something, right? That crazy shot of her crawling into the woman's chest. This stars Camille Rowe, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Antonia Zegers, Joshua Burge, and Phil Granger. The film looks like a psychedelic trip into the mind's desire to connect the unknown with aliens. It might be freaky good? Might be too weird. May You Reach the Dawn.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jefferson Moneo's Cosmic Dawn, direct from YouTube:

After witnessing an alien abduction as a child, Aurora joins UFO cult The Cosmic Dawn after discovering a book written by the group’s leader, Elyse. Aurora’s time at the cult’s remote island compound is marked by miraculous revelations, consciousness expanding flowers, and a burgeoning friendship with Tom, the resident cook. When a fellow cult member starts to display increasingly bizarre behavior, Aurora begins to question Elyse’s sanity (and her own) and starts looking for a way out. Years later, after the dissolution of the cult, Aurora has moved on with her life. She leads a quiet and seemingly normal life. But when Elyse resurfaces in a mysterious video, Aurora is forced to confront her past. Together with Tom, she pursues the ultimate truth about The Cosmic Dawn. Does Elyse really have access to another dimension? Or do her prophesies truly point to mass suicide amongst the surviving cult members? Cosmic Dawn is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Jefferson Moneo, his second feature film after making Big Muddy previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Mark Raso, Joseph Raso, Brian Robertson, and Jefferson Moneo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Cranked Up Films will debut Cosmic Dawn in select US theaters + on VOD starting on February 11th, 2022 next year.