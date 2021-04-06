Trailer for Wacky 'Mainstream' with Andrew Garfield & Maya Hawke

"You can't be following me!? Like, I'm 'No One Special', man." IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for the indie film Mainstream, which originally premiered at last year's big Venice Film Festival during the pandemic. The second feature from filmmaker Gia Coppola (following Palo Alto) is another intense social media cautionary tale about a wacky personality that gets sucked into internet fame. Three people struggle to preserve their identities as they form an eccentric love triangle within the fast-moving internet age. A young woman thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both. Starring Maya Hawke & Andrew Garfield & Nat Wolff, with Kalena Yiaueki, Johnny Knoxville, and also Jason Schwartzman. I liked this film more than most critics at Venice last year - read my full review. This trailer captures the vibe of how wickedly insane this film gets when he gets uber popular, then it all goes downhill.

Here's the first official trailer for Gia Coppola's Mainstream, direct from IFC's YouTube:

A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both. Mainstream is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Gia Coppola, daughter of granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, making her second feature film after Palo Alto, as well as a few shorts and music videos. The screenplay is written by Gia Coppola and Tom Stuart, from a story by Gia Coppola. Produced by Gia Coppola, Francisco Rebelo de Andrade, Fred Berger, Andrew Garfield, Jack Heller, Lauren Bratman, Zac Weinstein, Enrico Saraiva, Siena Oberman, and Alan Terpins. This premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival (read our review), and it also played at the Mill Valley Film Festival. IFC will debut Coppola's Mainstream in select theaters + on VOD starting May 7th this spring. Who's into this?