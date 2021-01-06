Trailer for 'Woman In Motion' Doc About Nichelle Nichols & NASA

"We could've done it… if they would just let us." Shout Factory has released an official US trailer for the documentary titled Woman In Motion, which also has the full title Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek And The Remaking Of NASA. This originally premiered in 2019 at the Florida Film Festival and played at other fests that year, finally arriving on VOD this winter. In 1977, with just four months left, NASA struggled to recruit scientists, engineers and astronauts for their new Space Shuttle Program. That is when Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek's beloved Lt. Uhura, challenged NASA by asking the question: "Where are my people?". The film examines Nichols' daunting task to launch a national blitz for NASA, recruiting 8,000 of the nation's best and brightest, including the trailblazing astronauts who became the first African American, Asian and Latino men and women to fly in space. This doc looks wonderfully inspiring and uplifting. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Thompson's odc Woman In Motion, direct from YouTube:

Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek And The Remaking Of NASA is the inspiring true story of how renowned Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols pioneered the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s. In addition to Nichelle Nichols, Woman In Motion features notable celebrities, activists, scientists and astronauts in the film including Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Vivica A Fox, Walter Koenig, Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Guy Bluford, Charles Bolden, Ivor Dawson, Frederik Gregory and Benjamin Crump. Woman In Motion is directed by American filmmaker Todd Thompson, director of the TV movie Christmas for the Nations previously, making his first feature doc film. This originally premiered at the Florida Film Festival back in 2019. Shout Factory releases Thompson's Woman In Motion doc direct-to-VOD starting on February 2nd, 2021 this winter. Planning to watch it?