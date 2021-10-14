Trailer for 'Women is Losers' Film Inspired by the Janis Joplin Song

"You want to buy a house… so you can never be kicked out." Look At The Moon Pictures has revealed an official trailer for indie drama Women is Losers, marking the feature directorial debut of San Francisco filmmaker Lissette Feliciano. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Cinequest, Oxford, Cleveland, and Maryland Film Festivals. In 1960s San Francisco, a once-promising catholic school girl, Celina Guerrera, sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future for herself that sets new precedents for the time. Inspired by real women and the Janis Joplin song of the same title, Women is Losers played at SXSW this year as one of the most-watched of the festival. The film stars Lorenza Izzo as Celina, with Simu Liu (yes, Shang-Chi!), Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit, Steven Bauer, Liza Weil, Cranston Johnson, Alejandra Miranda, Shalim Ortiz, and Lincoln Bonilla. This looks like an empowering and honest film about a woman making a life for herself in the 60s.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lissette Feliciano's Women is Losers, direct from YouTube:

In 1960's San Francisco, bright and talented Catholic school girl Celina Guerrera (Lorenza Izzo) survives a difficult home life by following the strict rules. That is until an indiscretion creates a series of devastating consequences. As Celina faces the compounded obstacles of being young and alone, she sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future that sets new precedents for the time. Women is Losers is both written and directed by actor / filmmaker Lissette Feliciano, a NYU's Tisch School of the Arts graduate, now making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Lissette Feliciano and David Ortiz. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Feliciano's Women is Losers film will debut streaming on HBO Max starting October 18th, 2021 this fall.