Trapped in a Farm Town Grain Bin - True Story 'Silo' Official Trailer

"Standard procedure's gonna kill that kid!" Oscope Labs has released a trailer for a film titled Silo, which originally premiered in 2019 and is finally getting a "virtual cinema" release this May. Disaster strikes in a small American farm town when teenager Cody Rose becomes the victim of a grain entrapment accident. As corn becomes quicksand inside of a 50-foot tall silo, the town locals must put aside their differences to save Cody from drowning in the crop they harvest. "Silo is the product of an extensive collaboration between city-based filmmakers and the rural American community. The entire creative team spent years working with farmers, fire/rescue workers, and trusted agricultural institutions to ensure the authentic portrayal of the all-too-common danger of grain entrapment… A reminder of the importance of agricultural safety — it is also a testament to what communities can accomplish when they work together." Starring Jack DiFalco, Danny Ramirez, and Jeremy Holm. This looks way better than expected, might be a worthwhile watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Marshall Burnette's Silo, direct from Oscope's YouTube:

Inspired by true events, Silo follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations. Silo is directed by American filmmaker Marshall Burnette, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films (including Silo: Edge of the Real World) previously, as well as the TV special "Outside Tracks". The screenplay is written by Marshall Burnette & Jason Williamson. It's produced by Samuel Goldberg. This originally premiered back in 2019 at Louisville's International Festival of Film. Oscilloscope Labs will release Burnette's Silo in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting on May 7th coming soon. For more info, visit their official website.