Trapped in a Futuristic Elevator in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Rising Wolf' Trailer

"I've kept everything you can do hidden, hoping to prevent them from finding you." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a new official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Rising Wolf, which also goes under the name Ascendant in other countries. This looks like a strange, but very slick, mysterious "eco-thriller" film about a young woman trapped in some kind of futuristic elevator. A young environmentalist discovers she's trapped in the elevator of a super high-rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. "Without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance." Starring Charlotte Best as Aria Wolf, with Jonny Pasvolsky, Alex Menglet, Susan Prior, Lily Stewart, Justin Cotta, Tahlia Sturzaker, and Karelina Clarke. This seems like it's all style and no substance, without a coherent story to follow. It's hard to tell what's going on - but it certainly looks cool.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Antaine Furlong's Rising Wolf, direct from SGF's YouTube:

A young woman wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high­ rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman's instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is. Rising Wolf, originally known as Ascendant, is directed by filmmaker Anthony Furlong, making his feature directorial after one other short and production work including as an assistant director. The screenplay is written by Kieron Holland and Anthony Furlong. This already opened in Australia earlier this year. Goldwyn will debut Furlong's Rising Wolf in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 6th, 2021.