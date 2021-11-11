Trapped Inside an Art Gallery in Peculiar 'Project Space 13' Film Trailer

"What just happened? Guys, what just happened?" Circle Collective has unveiled the official trailer for an indie film titled Project Space 13, an experimental, artistic feature from filmmaker Michael M. Bilandic, of the cult comedies Jobe'z World, Hellaware and Happy Life previously. An emerging performance artist finally gets a coveted show at a Manhattan gallery BUT right as he begins his durational, provocative piece, the entire city shuts down for COVID-19. Unswayed, he locks himself in a white cube space to continue his performance for an audience of none. "Project Space 13 is an irreverent satire of upper class dilettantism, desperate institutions and rampant paranoia in hyper uncertain times." Apparently most of the film is about the conversations he has with the security guards. A bit strange and clearly experimental, but perhaps that's the point! Starring Keith Poulson as Nate, Hunter Zimny, Jason Grisell, Theodore Bouloukos, and Kyle Brown. Not sure if it will be any good or just way too weird! But I'm still curious? Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael M. Bilandic's Project Space 13, direct from YouTube:

Nate (Keith Poulson), an emerging performance artist, finally gets a coveted show at a Manhattan gallery BUT right as he begins his durational, provocative piece the entire city shuts down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unswayed, he locks himself in the white cube space to continue his performance for an audience of none. As tensions flare outside, the gallery hires private security to watch over him and his art. Over the course of one night, two armed guards and Nate argue about everything, reveal their darkest secrets, and prepare for the worst. Project Space 13 is directed by indie artist / filmmaker Michael M. Bilandic, making his fourth feature following the cult comedies Jobe'z World, Hellaware and Happy Life previously. It's produced by Craig Butta and Daniel Weissbluth. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Bilandic's Project Space 13 will open in select theaters (at the Roxy Cinema in NYC) starting December 3rd, 2021, then streaming on MUBI starting December 10th this fall. Is anyone interested?