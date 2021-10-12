Trinidad Dance Film 'She Paradise' Trailer Featuring Onessa Nestor

"Do you have any idea what oyu're getting yourself into?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled She Paradise, which was initially selected as part of the line-up for the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film marks the feature debut of filmmaker Maya Cozier, telling the story of a teenage girl who stumbles upon a free-spirited dance crew. Sparkle discovers a free spirited group of Soca dancers at a car show in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control, Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions. Onessa Nestor stars as Sparkle, joined by Kimberly Crichton, Chelsey Rampersad, Denisia Latchman, Michael Cherrie, and Kern Mollineau. Looks damn good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maya Cozier's She Paradise, direct from YouTube:

17 year old Sparkle (Onessa Nestor) discovers a free spirited group of Soca dancers at a car show in the bustling streets of downtown Trinidad. Enamored by the glimpse of sisterhood in this crew, she uses her wit to convince them to take her under their wing. The women bring Sparkle into a dizzying nightlife of partying, glamour, and money, but as things spiral out of control, Sparkle is forced to make some tough decisions. She Paradise is directed by Trinidad filmmaker Maya Cozier, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Melina Brown and Maya Cozier. This was initially chosen to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Goldwyn Films will release Cozier's She Paradise in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. Interested?