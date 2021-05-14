MOVIE TRAILERS

Trouble Brews in Los Angeles in New Trailer for 'Stalker' aka 'Blinders'

by
May 14, 2021
Stalker Trailer

"Where's my dog?" "You've got bigger fish to fry…" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie suspense-thriller titled Stalker, formerly known as Blinders when it first premiered at FrightFest and the Austin Film Festival last year. The film is arriving on VOD this June to watch. After a messy break-up, Andy relocates from Austin to Los Angeles to start fresh. Eager to make new connections, he befriends Roger, an unusual rideshare driver. But when Roger's behavior gets too strange, Andy blows him off, choosing to focus his new girlfriend, Sam. This unhinges Roger, who begins to torment Andy, ensuring that his stay in L.A. is short-lived. This almost sounds like an autobiographical story. The cast includes Christine Ko, Vincent Van Horn, Michael Joplin, and Dusty Sorg. This looks super creepy in a very unsettlingly realistic way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Savage's Stalker, direct from YouTube:

Stalker Poster

In the wake of a messy break-up, Andy Escobedo (Vincent Van Horn) decides to start fresh, relocating from Austin to Los Angeles. Eager to make connections, he befriends Roger, an unusual rideshare driver. But when Roger's behavior gets too strange for comfort, Andy blows him off, focusing on the budding relationship with his new girlfriend, Sam. This unhinges Roger, who begins to torment Andy, ensuring that his stay in L.A. is short-lived. Stalker, formerly known as Blinders, is directed by filmmaker Tyler Savage, his second feature after Inheritance previously, as well as a few more short films. The screenplay is written by Dash Hawkins and Tyler Savage. This first premiered at FrightFest and the Austin Film Festival last year. Vertical will release Savage's Stalker direct-to-VOD starting on June 18th this summer. Freaked?

