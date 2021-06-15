Trouble with a Dashing Friend from France in 'The Exchange' Trailer

"I know he isn't what you expected… give it time, relationships can be tricky though." Quiver Distribution has released the first trailer for an indie comedy titled The Exchange, set in the 80s in Quebec. This hasn't premiered at any fests, but is opening this July anyway. A socially awkward boy convinces his family to take an exchange student but it doesn't turn out as planned. Hoping to find friendship with this "mail-order best friend" from France, he discovers that the student, named Stéphane, is not as sophisticated and cultured as he assumed. Starring Ed Oxenbould as Tim, Avan Jogia as Stéphane, with Justin Hartley, Jennifer Irwin, Paul Braunstein, Jayli Wolf, and David Huband. This actually looks way better than it sounds, another of the awkwardly hilarious indie comedies that used to play at SXSW & Sundance. It's worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Dan Mazer's The Exchange, direct from Fandango's YouTube:

A socially awkward teen named Tim (Ed Oxenbould) in Quebec decides to import a mail-order best friend "exchange student" from France. Instead, he ends up with his own personal nightmare: a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-obsessed boy named Stéphane, who quickly becomes the hero of the community. The Exchange is directed by British writer / producer / filmmaker Dan Mazer, director of the films I Give It a Year and Dirty Grandpa previously; and a writer on Ali G in da House, Borat, Bridget Jones's Baby, Office Christmas Party, and the Oscar-nominated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The screenplay is written by Tim Long. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Dist. will debut Mazer's The Exchange in select theaters + on VOD starting July 30th, 2021 this summer. Who's interested in this?