'Try Harder!' Doc Film Trailer About the College Application Process

by
November 17, 2021
"It's hard to have a strong sense of self-esteem… because you're always comparing yourself to other people." Greenwich Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary film titled Try Harder!, the second feature from filmmaker Debbie Lum. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by other fests including Full Frame, AFI DOCS, and the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. A profile of education pressure: "At Lowell High School, the top public high school in San Francisco, the seniors are stressed out. As they prepare for the emotionally draining college application process, students are keenly aware of the intense competition for the few open spots in their dream colleges. At Lowell—where cool kids are nerds, nearly everyone has an amazing talent, and most of the student body is Asian-American—things that usually make a person stand out can feel commonplace." A thoughtful, upbeat documentary film about how stressful & frustrating it is to apply for college nowadays.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Debbie Lum's documentary Try Harder!, direct from YouTube:

At Lowell High School, the top public high school in San Francisco, the seniors are stressed out. As they prepare for the emotionally draining college application process, students are keenly aware of the intense competition for the few open spots in their dream colleges. At Lowell — where cool kids are nerds, nearly everyone has an amazing talent, and most of the student body is Asian American — the things that usually make a person stand out can feel commonplace. With humor and heart, director Debbie Lum captures the reality of the American college application process and the intersection of class, race, and educational opportunity as young adults try to navigate a quintessential rite of passage. Try Harder! is directed by doc filmmaker Debbie Lum, director of the film Seeking Asian Female previously, plus one other short. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Try Harder! in select US theaters on December 3rd, 2021, then on VOD starting December 23rd this fall.

