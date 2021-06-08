MOVIE TRAILERS

Trying to Save an Old Concert Venue in Indie Comedy 'Rollers' Trailer

by
June 8, 2021
Source: YouTube

Rollers Trailer

"Maybe it's the universe telling us we're selling out…" Mama Bear Studios has released the official trailer for an indie comedy film titled Rollers, from filmmaker Isaiah Smallman making his first feature after a number of shorts. Rollers is "about a group of friends learning how to say goodbye to a historical musical venue that for years has served as a pillar of their community." Rufus is a closet alcoholic and everything he loves is smashed together into one place: Rollers. He gave up a promising career as a musician in order to keep it alive, but the historic venue, once owned by his parents, is in trouble and he's running out of ways to save it, and himself. His friends urge him to move on, but can he? Tough question to confront. The film stars Johnny Ray Gill as Rufus, along with Kevin Bigley, Vicky Jeudy, Kate Cobb, Joel Allen, & Spencer Rayshon Stevenson. This looks like a great indie discovery with plenty of heart and humor. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Isaiah Smallman's Rollers, direct from YouTube:

Rollers Poster

The tale of a family’s historic concert venue and the downfall of the one man trying to save it… Rufus Paisley (Johnny Ray Gill) is a closet alcoholic and everything he loves is smashed together into one place: Rollers. He gave up a promising career as a musician in order to keep it alive, but the historic venue, once owned by his parents, is in trouble and he's running out of ways to save it, and himself. His friends urge him to move on, but can he? Rollers is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Isaiah Smallman, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. Produced by Tara Ansley and Isaiah Smallman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Level 33 Ent. will debut Smallman's Rollers direct-to-VOD starting on June 25th this summer. Interested?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here