Trying to Save an Old Concert Venue in Indie Comedy 'Rollers' Trailer

"Maybe it's the universe telling us we're selling out…" Mama Bear Studios has released the official trailer for an indie comedy film titled Rollers, from filmmaker Isaiah Smallman making his first feature after a number of shorts. Rollers is "about a group of friends learning how to say goodbye to a historical musical venue that for years has served as a pillar of their community." Rufus is a closet alcoholic and everything he loves is smashed together into one place: Rollers. He gave up a promising career as a musician in order to keep it alive, but the historic venue, once owned by his parents, is in trouble and he's running out of ways to save it, and himself. His friends urge him to move on, but can he? Tough question to confront. The film stars Johnny Ray Gill as Rufus, along with Kevin Bigley, Vicky Jeudy, Kate Cobb, Joel Allen, & Spencer Rayshon Stevenson. This looks like a great indie discovery with plenty of heart and humor. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Isaiah Smallman's Rollers, direct from YouTube:

The tale of a family’s historic concert venue and the downfall of the one man trying to save it… Rufus Paisley (Johnny Ray Gill) is a closet alcoholic and everything he loves is smashed together into one place: Rollers. He gave up a promising career as a musician in order to keep it alive, but the historic venue, once owned by his parents, is in trouble and he's running out of ways to save it, and himself. His friends urge him to move on, but can he? Rollers is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Isaiah Smallman, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. Produced by Tara Ansley and Isaiah Smallman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Level 33 Ent. will debut Smallman's Rollers direct-to-VOD starting on June 25th this summer. Interested?