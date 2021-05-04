'Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten' Documentary Film Official Trailer

"If you don't know your history, it will repeat itself. Well, it's repeating itself…" PBS has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten, an extensive look at the infamous Tulsa race riot of 1921. This terrible event gained extra attention when featured in the excellent "Watchmen" HBO series, and has since then become required teaching when it comes to US history. Learn more about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on the 100th anniversary of the crime, and how the community of Tulsa is coming to terms with its past, present, and future. This 90-minute documentary film, narrated by Emmy-winning journalist Michel Martin, also chronicles present-day public efforts to memorialize the Tulsa Race Massacre and other racial violence around the country, and how Black and white communities view such efforts. "This spring, the City of Tulsa plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre, as descendants of survivors demand reparations for what was lost and protest against current oppression and racism." As this is a PBS-produced doc it still has that PBS feel, but also looks informative and eye-opening.

Here's the official trailer for Jonathan Silvers' doc Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten, from YouTube:

"Until they obtain justice for this massacre, there can't be healing…" Directed by Jonathan Silvers, and reported by The Washington Post's DeNeen L.Brown, Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten looks back at the explosion of violence when the once prosperous neighborhood known as "Black Wall Street" was destroyed by a mob of white residents. Hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were burnt to the ground, killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless. "Stories have power and if they're told, they can change the future and they can provide some healing. So my goal here would be to finally find answers for some of the descendants of the victims, and if they do find bodies, put those souls to rest." Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Silvers, now making his feature directorial debut. Produced and reported by DeNeen L. Brown. Produced by Eric Stover and Jonathan Silvers. PBS will premiere Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten streaming starting May 31st coming up. For more details visit the PBS website.