Twins Try to Spend a 'Night at the Eagle Inn' in Indie Horror Trailer

"The hotel, it does something to people… It changes them… Pushes them to their most vulnerable." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Night at the Eagle Inn, the latest from director Erik Bloomquist. The film is premiering at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles coming up soon this month. The description from the fest sets it up: "Fraternal twins spend a terrifying night at a remote inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father. As they dive deeper, the property's dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn." The horror film features Amelia Dudley, Taylor Turner, Beau Minniear, Greg Schweers, and Erik Bloomquist. There's so many Dutch angles in this trailer, which look cool, I just hope there's a good story in there, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Erik Bloomquist's Night at the Eagle Inn, from YouTube:

Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Once checked in, the uncanny innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide the twins through the institution's tragic and terrifying history. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, Spencer and Sarah go rogue and dive deeper - their exploration leading to shocking revelations as the property's dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn. Night at the Eagle Inn is directed by actor / filmmaker Erik Bloomquist, director of the films Long Lost, Ten Minutes to Midnight, and Weekenders previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Erik Bloomquist & Carson Bloomquist. This is premiering at the Screamfest Horror Festival this month before opening for release. 1091 Pics will then debut Bloomquist's Night at the Eagle Inn in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 2nd, 2021 this fall. Interested?