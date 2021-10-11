MOVIE TRAILERS

Twins Try to Spend a 'Night at the Eagle Inn' in Indie Horror Trailer

by
October 11, 2021
Source: YouTube

Night at the Eagle Inn Trailer

"The hotel, it does something to people… It changes them… Pushes them to their most vulnerable." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Night at the Eagle Inn, the latest from director Erik Bloomquist. The film is premiering at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles coming up soon this month. The description from the fest sets it up: "Fraternal twins spend a terrifying night at a remote inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father. As they dive deeper, the property's dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn." The horror film features Amelia Dudley, Taylor Turner, Beau Minniear, Greg Schweers, and Erik Bloomquist. There's so many Dutch angles in this trailer, which look cool, I just hope there's a good story in there, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Erik Bloomquist's Night at the Eagle Inn, from YouTube:

Night at the Eagle Inn Poster

Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Once checked in, the uncanny innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide the twins through the institution's tragic and terrifying history. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, Spencer and Sarah go rogue and dive deeper - their exploration leading to shocking revelations as the property's dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn. Night at the Eagle Inn is directed by actor / filmmaker Erik Bloomquist, director of the films Long Lost, Ten Minutes to Midnight, and Weekenders previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Erik Bloomquist & Carson Bloomquist. This is premiering at the Screamfest Horror Festival this month before opening for release. 1091 Pics will then debut Bloomquist's Night at the Eagle Inn in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 2nd, 2021 this fall. Interested?

Find more posts: Horror, Indies, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here