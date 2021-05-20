Two Congolese Soldiers on the Road in 'Mercy of the Jungle' Trailer

"We're still in Africa, right?" Film Movement has debuted an official US trailer for a film from Congo titled The Mercy of the Jungle, from Rwandan filmmaker Joël Karekezi. This initially premiered back in 2018 at the Toronto FIlm Festival, and is finally getting a US release this year. It also played at the 2019 Seattle Film Festival. The Mercy of the Jungle is a road movie that deals with wars in Congo through the eyes of two lost soldiers in the jungle by showcasing their struggle, weakness and hope. It tells the story of two Rwandan soldiers separated from their military unit at the beginning of the Second Congo War and their struggle to survive in a hostile jungle environment amidst intense armed conflict. Starring Marc Zinga and Stéphane Bak, with Ibrahim Ahmed "Pino", Nirere Shanel, Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga, and Michael Wawuyo. This looks like an impressively immersive film about the harrowing experiences of soldiers trying to survive.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joël Karekezi's The Mercy of the Jungle, direct from YouTube:

War-weary Sergeant Xavier (Marc Zinga) and fresh recruit Private Faustin (Stéphane Bak) are separated from their Rwandan battalion inside Congolese territory when it is called out suddenly on nighttime raid. They face a lack of water, food, and threats from malarial fever and all the jungle wildlife. The two seek to reunite with the battalion by heading westward but must remain wary of interacting with the local population given Congolese antipathy to the Rwandan Army and the presence of irregular rebel factions. The Mercy of the Jungle, also known as La Miséricorde de la Jungle in French, is directed by Rwandan director Joël Karekezi, his second feature after making Imbabazi previously. The screenplay is written by Casey Schroen & Joël Karekezi, from a story by Casey Schroen & Joël Karekezi & Aurélien Bodinaux. This first premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, and played at the Chicago Film Festival that year. Film Movement will release The Mercy of the Jungle in the US on VOD this summer. For details, visit their site.