Two New Character Trailers for 'Jungle Cruise' with Blunt & Johnson

"Why should I pay more dead?" Disney has dropped off two more amusing trailers for the Jungle Cruise movie, one for each of the main characters: Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain Frank Wolff, and also Emily Blunt as an explorer named Lily Houghton. This "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (of Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter) opens in theaters AND on Disney+ on the same day in July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is very determined to find an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. The cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. These are two fun trailers, getting us into the vibe and the mood of this rollicking Pirates of the Caribbean-esque journey into the jungle. It's also nice to see some creative marketing, as Disney seems quite excited about this movie.

Here's the two character trailers (+ posters) for Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise, from YouTube:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition movie, starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on her own research mission. Disney's Jungle Cruise movie is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, and The Commuter previously. The screenplay is written by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra, and Michael Green. This was originally supposed to open in theaters last summer but was delayed thanks to the pandemic shut downs. Disney will now release Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise movie in theaters or on Disney+ with Premiere Access starting July 30th, 2021. Still looking good?