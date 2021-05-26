Two Women Find a Way Out Together in 'No Ordinary Love' Trailer

"Why do you keep testing me?" 1091 Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the indie drama No Ordinary Love, from writer / director Chyna Robinson making her feature debut. This originally premiered in 2019 at the Memphis Indie and American Black Film Festivals. When two women are betrayed by their manipulative husbands, they begin plotting to find a way out. Vulnerability and strength prove vital to a resilient woman who finds herself in a dangerous situation with her police officer husband. When she exposes his secret to her pastor's wife, the two women's lives intersect with shocking results. The indie film stars DeAna Davis, Lynn Andrews III, April Hartman, Eric Hanson, and Cleshia Huckaby-Butler. This doesn't look like it has much to offer other than some guidance for those who might also be struggling to find a way out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chyna Robinson's No Ordinary Love, direct from YouTube:

Lines between romantic ideals & control become blurred when Elizabeth's charming husband manipulates her into believing she is going insane. At the same time, Tanya's idyllic life is marred when her husband can no longer handle the stress of his career. When both women decide to leave, they realize it isn't going to go as smoothly as they'd planned. The escape they seek may turn deadly… No Ordinary Love is written & directed by American producer / filmmaker Chyna Robinson, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This originally premiered at the 2019 Memphis Indie Film Festival. 1091 Pictures will debut Robinson's No Ordinary Love direct-to-VOD starting June 15th this summer. Anyone?