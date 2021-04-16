Two Women Try to Survive the Night in Trailer for 'Goodbye Honey'

"We should be safe as long as we stay put, I guess…" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Goodbye Honey, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Max Strand. This initially premiered at the Philadelphia Film Festival last year, but we haven't heard much about it besides that. After escaping abduction, a frantic woman must coerce an exhausted truck driver to hide in the back of her truck for the night. The two women take refuge not knowing what the rest of that night has in store. Eventually, it becomes clear that they are not alone, and their inner demons could also be as dangerous as whatever is outside of the truck… Bonding over a shared history of trauma, Dawn and Phoebe realize they must learn to trust each other and work together if they want to get through a night full of unexpected twists and violent turns. Starring Juliette Alice Gobin as Phoebe, and Pamela Morgan as Dawn, along with Paul C. Kelly, Aaron Mitchell, & Peyton Michelle Edwards. This looks very intense and very twisty.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Max Strand's Goodbye Honey, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Dawn Miller (Pamela Morgan), a moving truck driver on a cross country haul, pulls into an isolated state park to get some sleep, when she is frightened by a shadowy figure. The figure reveals itself to be Phoebe Beenum (Juliette Alice Gobin), a young woman who claims to have just escaped abductor, Cass Rodick (Paul C. Kelly). Dawn is wary of Phoebe's story, leading to a struggle that leaves the only cell phone broken, the keys missing, and nothing but miles of cold and darkness between the women and help. With no way to reach the police, they hide in the truck’s freight. As the night progresses tensions rise as they clash over what to do next. Eventually, it becomes clear that they are not alone, and their inner demons could be as dangerous as whatever is outside of the truck. Bonding over a shared history of trauma, Dawn and Phoebe realize they must learn to trust each other and work together if they want to get through a night full of unexpected twists and violent turns. Goodbye Honey is directed by filmmaker Max Strand, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and production work previously. The screenplay is written by Todd Rawiszer and Max Strand. This originally premiered at the Philadelphia Film Festival last year. Freestyle Digital Media will debut Max Strand's Goodbye Honey direct-to-VOD starting on May 11th.