Two Women's Lives Entangle in Indie Film 'Undertow' Official Trailer

"Have you thought about some kind of rebirth?" ShineHouse Group has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Undertow, which originally premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival in 2018. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Miranda Nation, and is a complex, emotional story of two women whose lives become dangerously enmeshed following a pregnancy tragedy. Struggling to accept the loss of her stillborn baby, Claire becomes suspicious of her husband's relationship with a feisty young woman named Angie. The emotional Aussie indie film stars Olivia Dejonge, Josh Helman, Laura Gordon, Rob Collins, and Darci McDonald. This looks good but it seems to dip a bit too much into the intensity and outrage. We would've heard more about this by now if it was really good. Worth a look anyway.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Miranda Nation's Undertow, direct from YouTube:

Undertow is the story of two women whose lives become dangerously enmeshed. Grieving the loss of her stillborn baby, Claire (Laura Gordon) meets the pregnant teenager Angie (Olivia DeJonge). Feisty and irrepressible, Angie challenges Claire's careful control. Drawn deeper into Angie's world, Claire develops a dangerous obsession that risks both of their lives. Only when Claire is confronted with the terrible secret behind Angie’s pregnancy can both women begin to heal. Undertow is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Miranda Nation, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This originally premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival in 2018, and played at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2019. ShineHouse Group debuts Nation's Undertow direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 3rd, 2021.