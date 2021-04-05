Tyler Dean Flores in Official Trailer for Police Brutality Drama 'Reefa'

"I just really need the world to see what I can do." Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Reefa, based on the true story of Israel "Reefa" Hernandez Jr, a young Colombian immigrant and talented artist. Tyler Dean Flores stars as Israel, spending his last summer in Miami with friends, family and his new girl Frankie before moving to New York City. While Israel and his friends skateboard the city streets and spray paint the walls of Wynwood, Miami's graffiti Mecca, anxieties emerge twofold: Israel and his family nervously await their Green Cards while he desperately seeks recognition for his work. When he spray paints one last wall with art that will earn him great respect with his peers, an encounter with a police officer leaves everyone devastated, the Miami community outraged, and the country reeling from yet another case of police brutality. This also stars George Sear, Clara McGregor, Cinthya Carmona, Ricardo Chavira, and José Zúñiga. This doesn't look so bad. Another tragic story instilled with some fresh hope.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jessica Kavana Dornbusch's Reefa, direct from YouTube:

Based on the true story of Israel "Reefa" Hernandez Jr., an 18-year-old Colombian immigrant and art prodigy, who is spending his last summer in Miami with friends, family and his new girl Frankie before moving to New York on an art scholarship. While Israel (Tyler Dean Flores) and his friends skateboard the city streets and spray-paint the walls of Wynwood, Miami’s graffiti Mecca, anxieties emerge twofold: Israel and his family nervously await their Green Cards while he desperately seeks recognition for his art. When Israel decides to spray paint one last wall, a piece which would command immediate respect from his peers, a sudden encounter with a vengeful Miami police officer leaves all of his family and friends devastated, the Miami community outraged, and the country reeling from another case of police brutality. Reefa is both written & directed by American filmmaker Jessica Kavana Dornbusch, director of the film Love and Debate previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Ed Arenas, Elayne Keratsis, Alejandro Suaya, George Perez, & Cindy Teperman. Vertical Ent. will release Reefa direct-to-VOD starting April 16th.