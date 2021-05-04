Tyrese Gibson Fights Back in Action Thriller 'Rogue Hostage' Trailer

"I'm a product of chaos!" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an action thriller titled Rogue Hostage, the latest from filmmaker Jon Keeyes (of Living & Dying, Fall Down Dead, Doom Room, The Harrowing). This hasn't played at any film festivals and is dropping in theaters + on VOD starting this summer. Rogue Hostage stars Tyrese Gibson as a single father and former Marine who gets caught up in a hostage situation involving a dangerous domestic terrorist. Locked inside a local store, he must fight back to save his family and his step-father, and the lives of everyone else inside there. The film's cast includes John Malkovich (!!), Holly Taylor, Michael Jai White, Luna Lauren Velez, John D. Hickman, Leslie Stratton, and Christopher Backus as the main bad guy. This doesn't look that great, basically Die Hard-but-with-Tyrese-instead set inside of a home goods store. Might still be a fun watch? Worth a look at least.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Keeyes' Rogue Hostage, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Rogue Hostage follows single father and former Marine Kyle Snowden (Tyrese Gibson), who is struggling to adjust to life with PTSD. On a routine stop for his job in Child Protective Services, Kyle finds himself and a group of innocent customers trapped inside his stepfather's store during a hostile take-over by militant maniac Eagan Raize. Disturbing details emerge about Eagan's violent vendetta against Kyle's stepfather, Congressman Sam Nelson, threatening the lives of everyone inside, including the Congressman and Kyle's young daughter. In a race against time, Kyle must battle the terrorists as well as his personal demons to secure the store and save everyone. Rogue Hostage is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jon Keeyes, director of the movies Living & Dying, Fall Down Dead, Doom Room, Phobia, Element, and The Harrowing previously, and many other projects. The screenplay is written by Mickey Solis. Vertical Ent. will debut Keeyes' Rogue Hostage in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 11th this summer. Look good?