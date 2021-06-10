Tyson Brown's First Date Plans Go Awry in 'First Date' Comedy Trailer

"We can all get what we need from this situation." Magnolia has released the official trailer for First Date, an indie misadventure comedy from filmmakers Manuel Crosby & Darren Knapp, both making their feature directorial debut with this. It premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and stopped by the Independent Film Festival of Boston this spring. After being conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, Mike's first date plans with girl-next-door Kelsey implode as he finds himself targeted by criminals, the cops, and a crazy cat lady. Tyson Brown stars as Mike, with Shelby Duclos as his date, plus Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Samuel Ademola, Ryan Quinn Adams, and Angela Barber. This did not get great reviews out of Sundance, and you can see why with this trailer. Good idea to play with, just doesn't look like a good film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Manuel Crosby & Darren Knapp's First Date, direct from YouTube:

Conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, Mike's first date with the girl-next-door, Kelsey, implodes as he finds himself targeted by criminals, cops, and a crazy cat lady. A night fueled by desire, bullets & burning rubber makes any other first date seem like a walk in the park. First Date is co-written and co-directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp, making their feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Produced by Manuel Crosby & Darren Knapp, Charles Horak, and Lucky McKee. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia Pictures will release First Date in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 2nd. For more info, visit their website.