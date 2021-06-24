Udo Kier is a Former Hairdresser in Trailer for SXSW Hit 'Swan Song'

"Even though I never really knew you, I want you to know you changed my life." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for an indie hit from the SXSW Film Festival this year, a kooky comedy called Swan Song from filmmaker Todd Stephen. After premiering at SXSW, it also went on to win the Audience Award + Best Actor Award at the Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival. World, meet Mr. Pat. German legend Udo Kier stars as Pat Pitsenbarger, a formerly flamboyant hairdresser who takes a long walk across a small town to style a dead woman's hair. Also starring Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, and Stephanie McVay. Reviews describe this as an "enjoyable, uplifting little movie [that] has the perfect ratio of heartwarming and bittersweet." This definitely does look like a charmer with some sly comedy and kinky moments. And most importantly, a radiant performance by Udo Kier. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Stephens' Swan Song, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Swan Song follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home. But when Pat gets word that a former client's dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past - and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering oneself, and looking gorgeous while doing so. Swan Song is both written and directed by American filmmaker Todd Stephens, director of the movies Gypsy 83, Another Gay Movie, and Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! previously. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will debut Stephens's Swan Song in select US theaters on August 6th, then on VOD starting August 13th. Visit the film's official website.