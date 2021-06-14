UK Trailer for Cheesy 'Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds' Movie

"I've come to join you! Allow me to fight by your side." Get ready to roll your eyes at this. Altitude Films in the UK has debuted a trailer for an animated atrocity called Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds, arriving in the UK this summer. As terrible as this looks, it's just ridiculously amusing that they made a dog-themed remake of "The Three Musketeers" and named the main character Dogtanian. Thankfully the trailer is free to watch. Young Dogtanian travels to Paris, where he meets his best friend, the little mouse Pom, and tries to fulfill his dream of becoming a Muskehound. This features the voices of Cam Clarke and Steve Kramer. This is originally a Spanish production, released with an English voice cast in the UK (and maybe the US?). And yeah it looks as awful as it sounds, which is exactly why it's a spectacle just to see this trailer.

Here's the official UK trailer for Apolo Films' Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds, from YouTube:

Dogtanian is an ambitious young swordsman who dreams of becoming a hero and joining the legendary Muskehounds. After proving his skills and earning their trust, he and the three Muskehounds must defend the King from the villainous Cardinal Richelieu's secret plot to seize power. Will the Cardinal win and take control, or will Dogtanian and his new friends foil the evil scheme before it’s too late? One for all and all for one! Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds, originally known as D'Artacán y los tres Mosqueperros in Spanish, is co-directed by the filmmakers Toni Garcia and Stephen Hughes, both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Doug Langdale (The Adventures of Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, Happily N'Ever After, Guardians of Oz, Top Cat Begins), adapted from the Alexandre Dumas book "The Three Musketeers". Made by Apolo Films and Cosmos-Maya. Altitude will release Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds in cinemas in the UK starting on June 25th. No US release has been set yet. Anyone?