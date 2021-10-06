Underwater Horror - Bustillo & Maury's 'The Deep House' US Trailer

"There she is…" Paramount + EPIX have revealed a new official US trailer for The Deep House, one of two new films from French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury arriving this year - along with Kandisha. The Deep House premiered earlier this year at the Fantasia Film Festival - we posted the teaser trailer back then. A young couple goes to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on YouTube as part of their passion for "urbex" - the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. However, they end up with a change of plans when they enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of a secluded lake and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house… Starring Camille Rowe and James Jagger, with Eric Savin. This horror film was shot almost entirely underwater, in a submerged tank, with underwater DP Jacques Ballard. Ohh this looks mega insanely scary.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Bustillo & Maury's The Deep House, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the original teaser trailer for Bustillo & Maury's The Deep House here for the first look again.

Tina (Camille Rowe) and her boyfriend Ben (James Jagger) are two daredevil YouTubers with a passion for "urbex" – the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. Through a forest with no name, and that isn’t on any maps (what could go wrong here?), and beyond a "danger - do not enter" sign, they find their way to what could be their newest and greatest adventure. While live on social media, they film themselves as they take a literal deep dive into the bottom of an artificial lake, where lies a mysterious house with a sinister past… a haunted house… of course. The Deep House is both co-written and co-directed by acclaimed French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury, makers of the films Inside, Livid, Among the Living, and Leatherface previously, and Kandisha recently as well. This already opened in France earlier this year and played at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. Paramount will debut The Deep House streaming on EPIX + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Freaky?