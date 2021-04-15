'Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin' Documentary Trailer

"We will build our country together with love and faith." Abramorama has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin, the latest from award-winning doc director Jonathan Gruber (Follow Me, Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos). Looking back at his legacy in a new light, one of Israel's most venerated but complex and controversial leaders receives an incisive portrait. Menachem Begin was a proud pillar of the State of Israel, fiercely devoted to the Jewish people. Jailed in a Soviet gulag for pre-war Zionist activities and scarred by loss in the Holocaust, he founded the right-wing Likud party, and was vilified as a fascist and terrorist by critics. Yet Begin is remembered as among Israel's most democratic prime ministers for defending Jewish immigration and signing the historic peace accord with Egypt. Rarely seen archival materials and astute interviews offer rich, nuanced insights into a mesmerizing political figure born into war, who never ceded the hope for peace. A compelling study.

Official trailer for Jonathan Gruber's doc Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin, from Vimeo:

Imprisoned by the Soviets. Orphaned by the Holocaust. Elected Prime Minister. Crowned peacemaker by the Nobel Prize Committee. Haunted by the Lebanon War. Menachem Begin was a pillar of the State of Israel and a tireless fighter for the Jewish people. He was, at the same time, a controversial leader. His life is a nuanced and complicated canvas that tells the story of key events in the history of modern Israel and its relationship to its Middle East neighbors. With evocative imagery, rarely seen archival materials, and revealing interviews with those who knew him, Upheaval portrays the life and essence of this brilliant, tough, complex, loving, and proud man who never compromised when the survival of Israel and the Jewish people were at stake. Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jonathan Gruber, director of the doc films Pola's March, Life Is a Banquet, Jewish Soldiers in Blue & Gray, Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story, and also Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos previously. This first premiered at the Heartland Film Festival last year. Abramorama will debut Gruber's Upheaval in "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting on June 9th this summer. For info, visit the official site.