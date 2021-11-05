US Release Trailer for Mia Hansen-Løve's First Film 'All Is Forgiven'

"Why didn't he try to find me?" Metrograph has unveiled an official US trailer for the release of acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve's first feature film titled All Is Forgiven, which originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. It was never released in the US and after all these years, along with six other excellent films, her debut feature is finally getting a chance to shine on the big screen. All is Forgiven will open in theaters and on digital at Metrograph starting November 5th. They've also put together a virtual program of films she selected offering "insight into the cinematic inspirations that have informed her deeply humane body of work." Her newest film, Bergman Island, is also already playing in theaters. All Is Forgiven is about a father and daughter reunited some 11 years after his drug addiction tore the family apart. "With her feature debut Hansen-Løve has already found her great subject: the passage of time and how it moves differently for different people." Starring Victoire Rousseau, Constance Rousseau, Marie-Christine Friedrich, and Paul Blain. This is the only film of hers I haven't seen yet and I'm glad to catch up with it.

Here's the new US release trailer (+ poster) for Mia Hansen-Løve's All Is Forgiven, from YouTube:

Mia Hansen-Løve was only 25 when she directed one of the most striking and auspicious first features in 21st century French cinema, which finds the brisk economy of expression, nuanced characterization, and formal daring of her future films (including Father of My Children, Eden, Things to Come) firmly in place. In Vienna, 1995, we meet writer and covert heroin addict Victor (Paul Blain); his partner, Annette (Marie-Christine Friedrich); and their young daughter, Pamela (Victoire Rousseau). After capturing this family unit on the verge of crisis in cutting, incisive scenes that track the signs of both domestic and personal breakdown as they surface in everyday life, Hansen-Løve audaciously leaps across the span of 11 years with a single title card, shifting the film's focus to a now-adolescent Pamela (Constance Rousseau), living in Paris, as she attempts to sift through the wreckage of her parents' relationship and mend fences with her long-absent father. Metrograph will (re-)release Mia Hansen-Løve's All Is Forgiven in select theaters + streaming via Metrograph starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Along with "a program of films selected by Hansen-Løve that offer insight into the cinematic inspirations." For all of the details, visit their website.