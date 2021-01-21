US Trailer for Award-Winning Georgian Religious Drama 'Beginning'

"This is not the first incident." Mubi has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie film titled Beginning, an award-winning debut feature from Georgian filmmaker Dea Kulumbegashvili. It premiered at the Toronto, New York, & San Sebastian Film Festivals last fall, and won tons of awards including Best Film in San Sebastian and the FIPRESCI Prize at TIFF. In a sleepy provincial town, a Jehovah Witness community is attacked by an extremist group. In the midst of this conflict, the familiar world of Yana, the wife of the community leader, slowly crumbles. From Mubi: "One of the most striking debuts in recent memory, Dea Kulumbegashvili's feature marks the revelation of an exciting new voice in cinema. Shot in luminous 35mm long takes that boldly evoke isolation and longing, it tells a profound story of a woman's resilience facing communal hostility and violence." Starring Ia Sukhitashvili & Kakha Kintsurashvili. This is one of the finest cinema discoveries of last year, and looks like it's worth your time to discover when it's released soon.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Dea Kulumbegashvili's Beginning, direct from Mubi's YouTube:

In a sleepy provincial town, a Jehovah’s Witness community is under attack from an extremist group. In the midst of this conflict is Yana (Ia Sukhitashvili), the wife of the community leader, whose familiar world is slowly crumbling around her. Her inner discontent grows as she struggles to make sense of her desires. Meanwhile, a detective intrudes on her home with devastating consequences. Beginning is directed by up-and-coming Georgian filmmaker Dea Kulumbegashvili, a graduate of Columbia University School of the Arts, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Dea Kulumbegashvili and Rati Oneli. This first premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals last year, and it won the Golden Seashell for Best Film in San Sebastian. Mubi will release Kulumbegashvili's Beginning streaming exclusively in the US starting on January 29th, 2021 this month. Who's interested?