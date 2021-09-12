US Trailer for Blerta Basholli's Award-Winning Film 'Hive' from Kosovo

"We're not doing this just for you, but for ourselves. For all of us." Zeitgeist Films has released an official US trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning indie drama titled Hive, marking the feature directorial debut of talented Kosovan filmmaker Blerta Basholli. This won three awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year - the Audience Award, Directing Award, and Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema section. Fahrije's husband has been missing since the war in Kosovo. She sets up her own small business to provide for her kids, but as she fights against a patriarchal society that does not support her, she soon faces a crucial decision. Against the backdrop of Eastern Europe's civil unrest and its lingering misogyny, Fahrije and the women of her village join in a struggle to find hope in the face of an uncertain future. Hive is described as "a pithy, devastating portrait of loss and our uphill journeys to freedom." The film features Yllka Gashi as Fahrije. This would play as a superb double feature with the doc film Honeyland as well. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Blerta Basholli's Hive, direct from Zeitgeist's YouTube:

Hive is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije, who, like many of the other women residing in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. In order to provide for her own struggling family, she pulls together the other widows in her community to launch a business selling a local food product. Finding healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands—but their will to begin living independently is soon met with hostility. Hive is both written and directed by Kosovan filmmaker Blerta Basholli, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and other production work previously. Produced by Valon Bajgora, Agon Uka & Yll Uka. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Zeitgeist Films will release Hive in select US theaters starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. For info visit their site.