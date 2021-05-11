MOVIE TRAILERS

US Trailer for Chilling Thriller 'La Dosis' aka 'The Dose' from Argentina

May 11, 2021
"Someone might accuse you. Or maybe they alread yhave." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an Argentinian thriller titled La Dosis, which just translates to The Dose in English. This first premiered at last year's Rotterdam Film Festival, and it also played at the BFI Flare, Bucheon, Heartland, and Fantasia Film Festivals last year. The title is a reference to the lethal "dose" that one nurse provides to various patients in need. Marcos is a nurse on the night shift at a clinic. Applied and professional, but with a secret: in some extreme cases, he applies euthanasia. Gabriel, a new night nurse at the clinic, soon unravels Marcos' secret with the confrontation leading to more trouble. Starring Carlos Portaluppi as Marcos, and Ignacio Rogers as Gabriel, plus Lorena Vega. Looks like an intriguing medical thriller from Argentina.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Martín Kraut's La Dosis, direct from Goldwyn's YouTube:

La Dosis Poster

Marcos (Carlos Portaluppi) is an experienced nurse who works the night shift of a private clinic. He is successful and professional, though it is soon revealed that he uses his position to help suffering patients find early peace. A new nurse, Gabriel (Ignacio Rogers), shakes up the sector: he is young, intelligent, beautiful, and seduces everyone. He soon deciphers Marcos' secret and the clinic becomes a battle of wits and seduction. Marcos retracts until he discovers Gabriel also dabbles in euthanasia, though for different reasons. This revelation forces him to confront Gabriel and Marcos knows that only by exposing his own true identity will he be able to stop him. The Dose, also known as La Dosis in Spanish, is written & directed by Argentinian filmmaker Martín Kraut, making his feature directorial debut after one other short. This originally premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by BFI Flare and Fantasia. Goldwyn Films will debut Kraut's La Dosis film direct-to-VOD starting on June 11th this summer. Curious?

