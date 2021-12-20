US Trailer for Coming-of-Age 'The Whaler Boy' Set in a Small Village

"Take me home." Film Movement has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie coming-of-age film from Russia titled The Whaler Boy, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Philipp Yuryev. This first premiered in the Venice Days sidebar at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, and won the Director's Award there. It also played at numerous other festivals around the world through the last year. The film follows a young hunter, living in a male-dominated whaling community, who sets off an a journey to find a webcam girl he saw on his computer after the internet arrives in their town. Featuring stunning photography of the dramatic landscape, and punctuated by some off-kilter humor, "there’s an almost fable-like simplicity to this atmospheric coming of age story" about the division between two worlds. The small cast includes Vladimir Onokhov, Kristina Asmus, and Arieh Worthalter. This looks quite compelling, I need to check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Philipp Yuryev's The Whaler Boy, from YouTube (via TFS):

15-year-old Leshka lives in an isolated village on the Bering Strait. Like most men where he lives, he is a whale hunter. When internet arrives in the village, Leshka becomes infatuated with a webcam model from America - so far away and yet almost close enough to see across the waters of the Strait. Coming of age in the male-dominated whaling community, Leshka's encounter with this mysterious woman awakens in him a desire to find love outside of the confines of his tiny world. He becomes determined to meet her in real life, setting forth on a dangerous adventure out across the raging waters. The Whaler Boy is directed by Russian filmmaker Philipp Yuryev, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, playing in the Venice Days sidebar. Film Movement will debut The Whaler Boy in select US theaters starting on January 14th, 2022 coming soon. Interested?