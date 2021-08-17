US Trailer for Outstanding Doc 'Little Girl' About Sasha from France

"Know that you are not alone. There are other children just like you." Music Box Films has released a new official US trailer for an acclaimed French documentary film titled Little Girl, also known as Petite Fille when it screened at festivals. This first premiered at last year's 2020 Berlin Film Festival, and it was one of my favorite films of that festival (just before the pandemic swept in). This doc is touching portrait of seven-year-old Sasha, who questions her gender and in doing so, evokes the sometimes disturbing reactions of a society that is still invested in a biological boy-girl way of thinking. I wrote in my glowing review that this is "a story for all of us, no matter who we think we are, to learn how to respect and appreciate everyone for who they want to be, and who they are, no matter what that means." Yep this documentary is a must watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sébastien Lifshitz's doc Little Girl, direct from YouTube:

Seven-year-old Sasha has always known that she is a girl. Sasha's family has recently accepted her gender identity, embracing their daughter for who she truly is. Documented with delicacy and intimacy, Little Girl is a compassionate look at the emotional challenges, everyday feats, and small moments in Sasha’s daily life living in a community of rural France that is not as quick to adapt. Little Girl, originally known as Petite Fille in French, is directed by French filmmaker Sébastien Lifshitz, director of the doc films The Crossing, Les Invisibles, Bambi, The Lives of Thérèse, and Adolescents previously. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year, and also played at the Chicago Film Festival. Music Box Films will release Lifshitz's Little Girl in select US theaters starting on September 17th, 2021. Visit their official site.