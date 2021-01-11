US Trailer for Prison Transport Action Thriller 'Below Zero' from Spain

"You did something, and we're not going to pay for it." Netflix has revealed an official US trailer for Below Zero, an action thriller from Catalonian filmmaker Lluís Quílez (Out of the Dark). In the middle of a foggy, cold night, a prison van carrying convicts is assaulted. The driver, Martin, will need to defend himself from those inside and those outside if he wants to make it out alive. This reminded me of Con Air at first glance, but with a big prison bus driving through winter in Spain. The film's cast includes Javier Gutiérrez, Àlex Monner, Patrick Criado, Édgar Vittorino, Karra Elejalde, Florin Opritescu, Luis Callejo, and Isak Férriz. This actually looks like an intense, chilly thriller to enjoy at home this winter. Fire it up below.

Here's the official trailer (+ two Spanish posters) for Lluís Quílez's Below Zero, direct from YouTube:

On a lonely road, a prison transport is brutally assaulted. Martin (Javier Gutiérrez), the policeman who was driving, survives and fortifies his position while the con men search for a way to finish him. Below Zero, originally known as Bajocero in Spanish, is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Lluís Quílez, making his second feature following Out of the Dark previously, as well as a number of shorts. The screenplay is written by Fernando Navarro and Lluís Quílez. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Quílez's Below Zero streaming exclusively starting January 29th this month.