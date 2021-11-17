US Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'King Car' About a Boy That Talks to Cars

"We are the resistance. We can change this reality." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for a Brazilian indie sci-fi film titled King Car, originally Carro Rei in Portuguese. This even came before Titane, premiering at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival at the beginning of the year and hitting a number of other festivals this year. What's it about? A taxi company owner's son has an extraordinary connection with cars: he can talk to them. He makes friends with the car that saved him from an accident as a child, but also hears the old wrecks complain about the law banning cars over 15 years old. Together with his uncle, he converts the write-offs into futuristic vehicles that are conscious & speak. They then take on the status quo under King Car's banner. However, capitalism's zombies prove more evil than expected. It stars Luciano Pedro Jr., Matheus Nachtergaele, Okado do Canal, Jules Elting, and Clara Pinheiro. This looks wild! Starts out as a talks-to-cars genre flick, turns into a revolutionary resistance thriller. I gotta watch this.

Here's the official US trailer for (+ Brazilian poster) Renata Pinheiro's King Car, direct from YouTube:

A young man’s ability to surreally "be one" with and speak to cars sparks a revolution that could save his community. When his invention inadvertently accelerates the underlying problems of the community, our hero’s quest must grow bigger than his own personal ambitions and a fight for survival ensues with the zombies of capitalism. King Car, originally known as Carro Rei in Brazilian, is directed by the Brazilian art director / filmmaker Renata Pinheiro, of the film Love, Plastic and Noise, and co-director of Açúcar, previously. The screenplay is written by Sergio Oliveira and Renata Pinheiro and Leo Pyrata. This initially premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Fantastic Fest in the fall. Dark Star Pics opens Pinheiro's King Car in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 7th, 2022 next year.